COVID-19 Cases Mount To 29,485 As UAE Records 781 New Infections The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE, (MoHAP), has reported 781 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29,485 as of Sunday, May 24. Moreover, the UAE has further reported one death and 561 recoveries. This brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country to 14,184.

UAE authorities have conducted an additional 35,000 tests over the past couple of days

At the beginning of May, with the mounting infections in the country, the UAE had deployed 88 medical professionals from Aster DM Healthcare hospitals in India, to help support the UAE in it’s fight against COVID-19