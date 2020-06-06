Dubai COVID-19 Guidelines Should Be Taken Seriously Or Else You Could Face Fines Up To AED 50k

Disregarding the COVID-19 precautionary measures put in place by the UAE authorities could land you with fines ranging from AED 3,000 to AED 50,000 and some serious legal trouble.

So far expats of various nationalities have been reprimanded on the spot with fines up to AED 50,000 for violating curfew timings, not adhering to quarantine instructions, not maintaining a social distance of 1.5-2 metres and failing to have on a face mask when out in public.

Also please bear in mind; you could face a fine of AED3,000 if you fail to keep a 1.5-2-metre distance between individuals and a 4-metre distance between groups.

The Public Prosecution has reminded all UAE residents to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines put in place as government authorities continue their efforts to flatten the coronavirus curve.

So avoid the broke life and just make sure to follow the COVID-19 guidelines when out in public fam… as simple as that