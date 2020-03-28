WATCH: Dubai Police Radars Flashed All Cars Out Past 8pm On Friday

د . إAEDSRر . س

On Friday evening motorists were left baffled after being flashed on the Dubai highways, even after complying to the speed limits.

To explain the sudden flashes, the Dubai Media office released footage of motorists being flashed and announced that the Dubai police have activated radars to monitor motorists violating the quarantine directives during the Covid-19 National Sterilisation Program.

Residents HAVE to apply for an online permit if they wish to leave their homes for an emergency run for food, medicine or to the hospital during the National Sterilisation Program.

Dubai’s road radars will flash motorists who are moving around the city in their vehicle during the sterilization operation (from 8pm until 6am until March 29)

Dubai residents can request permission to step out of their homes during the sterilisation drive, by clicking here

Residents will only be granted permission to leave their homes for essential purposes ONLY.

 

Those leaving their home without the online approvals are subject to legal action

 

The nationwide sterilisation drive is part of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

