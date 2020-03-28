WATCH: Dubai Police Radars Flashed All Cars Out Past 8pm On Friday

On Friday evening motorists were left baffled after being flashed on the Dubai highways, even after complying to the speed limits.

To explain the sudden flashes, the Dubai Media office released footage of motorists being flashed and announced that the Dubai police have activated radars to monitor motorists violating the quarantine directives during the Covid-19 National Sterilisation Program.

Residents HAVE to apply for an online permit if they wish to leave their homes for an emergency run for food, medicine or to the hospital during the National Sterilisation Program.