Dubai Residents Require A Permit To Leave Their Homes During The UAE Sterilisation Program

Launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with local and federal authorities across the UAE, including Dubai, the National Sterilisation Programme will be taking place over the weekend between 8pm and 6am, from March 26 till the morning of March 29, 2020.

For this, the UAE and Dubai authorities have introduced a strict curfew from 8pm-6am over the weekend. To leave your house during these times for work purposes, to buy food or medicine you MUST log on to the website launched by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to register for a permit.

It is important to note that ONLY the people who have registered on the website and received approval for their request will be allowed to leave their home during the curfew in Dubai. Those leaving their home without the online approvals are subject to legal action.