Dubai Residents Require A Permit To Leave Their Homes During The UAE Sterilisation Program
Launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with local and federal authorities across the UAE, including Dubai, the National Sterilisation Programme will be taking place over the weekend between 8pm and 6am, from March 26 till the morning of March 29, 2020.
For this, the UAE and Dubai authorities have introduced a strict curfew from 8pm-6am over the weekend. To leave your house during these times for work purposes, to buy food or medicine you MUST log on to the website launched by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to register for a permit.
It is important to note that ONLY the people who have registered on the website and received approval for their request will be allowed to leave their home during the curfew in Dubai. Those leaving their home without the online approvals are subject to legal action.
Meanwhile, those working in vital fields, including energy, communications, medical, police, army, pharmaceutical, electricity and water, airport and immigration, banking, mass media and construction sectors, and in petrol stations, will be allowed to leave home during this period WITHOUT registering on the website
However, they MUST carry their Emirates ID and work ID cards to present it for verification whenever required.
The steps to register on the website are simple:
- Register on the website using your phone number
- An OTP code via SMS will be generated
- Emirates ID, car registration, details of your purpose, destination and time of the trip need will be required
- Once complete, an SMS confirming registration will be sent
Starting yesterday, Thursday 26 March, the UAE will be carrying out a three-day National Disinfection Programme (over the weekend) from 8 pm to 6 am
As the government’s preventive and precautionary measures against Covid-19.