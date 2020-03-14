Elderly People Are Being Strongly Urged To Stay Indoors Amidst The Coronavirus Outbreak

With more than 65 active Covid-19 cases in the UAE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) issued an advisory on Friday, urging ALL senior citizens residing in the UAE to practise precaution and stay indoors amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The ministry has issued this statement in efforts to minimise the coronavirus spread. If you are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 because of your age or because you have a long-term health problem, it’s vital for you to take actions to reduce the risk of getting sick. Thus, why all citizens, residents and families living in the UAE are being advised to take all precautionary hygiene measures to ensure their wellbeing and the safety of those around them. The Ministry, under the directives of UAE leadership, is stepping up all efforts to ensure the utmost public safety. This is supported by a strong healthcare system dedicated to ensuring public safety and protection that is in line with the World Health Organisation, (WHO).

Elderly people are being strongly urged to remain indoors and steer away from crowded places

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away from crowded places#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/Hh6fdCrIxy — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 14, 2020

MoHaP repeatedly reminds residents to wash their hands with clean water and soap regularly after touching any surface and also to cover their mouth and nose when sneezing, to minimize the spread of germs and infections