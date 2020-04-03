Covid-19: Etihad Will Resume Passenger Flights To Selected Destinations From April 5

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways will be resuming specific outbound passenger flights to selected destinations, starting from April 5.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said selected flights were being granted permission so foreigners could leave the UAE and return safely to their countries. Although, the suspension on other inbound passenger services, such as transit, will remain in place until further notice.

Etihad airlines will be resuming their flights to Seoul Incheon, followed by Melbourne, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Amsterdam.