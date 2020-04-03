Covid-19: Etihad Will Resume Passenger Flights To Selected Destinations From April 5
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways will be resuming specific outbound passenger flights to selected destinations, starting from April 5.
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said selected flights were being granted permission so foreigners could leave the UAE and return safely to their countries. Although, the suspension on other inbound passenger services, such as transit, will remain in place until further notice.
Etihad airlines will be resuming their flights to Seoul Incheon, followed by Melbourne, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Amsterdam.
These flights have been approved by the UAE Government, and the airline has mentioned in a statement that they are working closely with authorities to continue these types of operations
On the official Etihad website, they further added that their aim right now is “to increase the number of flights, subject to approval from other foreign governments.”
This is followed by an announcement from Emirates, stating that too will be resuming flights to certain destinations.