PSA: The Nationwide Curfew Is Being Extended For The Foreseeable Future 

The UAE has announced the extension of the National Disinfection Programme and thus the nationwide curfew from 8:00pm to 6:00am daily.

Today was supposed to be the last day of the nationwide curfew and sterilisation drive, however, the disinfection programme has been extended after the success of the campaign since its launch on March 26, as announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Ministry of Interior, (MoI).

Also, local authorities in each emirate will be able to draw and implement disinfection plans that will accommodate the requirements of its own facilities and establishments. The National Disinfection Programme will be subject to periodic assessment as per recommendations approved by the World Health Organisation, (WHO), and established international practices.