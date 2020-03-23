COVID-19: The UAE Confirms 45 New Cases And 3 More Recoveries

A media briefing on COVID-19 today: UAE authorities confirmed that 45 new cases of the virus have been found in the UAE.

According to the announcement, 1 person ignored quarantine laws and infected 17 other people.

There are now 198 confirmed cases in the UAE.

3 more recoveries were also announced, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 41.

Curb COVID-19: The UAE is following international guidelines to limit the spread and advises everyone to stay home, if possible