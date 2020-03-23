د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

COVID-19: The UAE Confirms 45 New Cases And 3 More Recoveries

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A media briefing on COVID-19 today: UAE authorities confirmed that 45 new cases of the virus have been found in the UAE.

According to the announcement, 1 person ignored quarantine laws and infected 17 other people.

There are now 198 confirmed cases in the UAE.

3 more recoveries were also announced, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 41.

Curb COVID-19: The UAE is following international guidelines to limit the spread and advises everyone to stay home, if possible

LISTEN: Everyone Advised To Stay Home Except For “Absolute Necessity”

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?