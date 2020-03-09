Covid-19: What’s The Difference Between Quarantine And Isolation?

Schools are shut, people are avoiding travel and as Covid-19 grips the nation, authorities are working hard to make sure we understand the virus.

Comprehension absolves fear and if you do need to self-quarantine/isolate, the MOHAP want you to have the information, and understand why there’s no need to fear it.

Will these measures be necessary?

On Thursday, people were asked to avoid travel. IF you travel, on return to the UAE, you can expect strict medical checks at the airport and the potential to be asked to self-quarantine or to be isolated for a period, until it’s clear you do not carry the virus.

So what’s the difference between the two? The Ministry of Health and Prevention tweeted the distinction to clear up any confusion.

Health authorities apply isolation and quarantine to take care of infected people and their contacts in order to protect healthy people