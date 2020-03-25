د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Dubai’s Crown Prince Urges Residents To Volunteer For A Day

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Dubai’s Crown Prince urges any would-be volunteers to step forward! 

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council launched an app that lets residents volunteer for a day.

Under HH Sheikh Mohammed, Ruler of Dubai’s values of volunteerism as a humanitarian and national duty, the app calls on residents to volunteer in their areas of expertise, particularly in areas of healthcare and community support.

Day For Dubai calls on residents to use their skills to volunteer for a day

The goal is to build a healthy and safe society

Fazza sent a virtual salute to the healthcare system we must support

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE thanked healthcare workers for their sacrifices

LISTEN: An Influencer Was Arrested In Dubai For Mocking The Stay Home Campaign

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?