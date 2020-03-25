Dubai’s Crown Prince Urges Residents To Volunteer For A Day
Dubai’s Crown Prince urges any would-be volunteers to step forward!
HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council launched an app that lets residents volunteer for a day.
Under HH Sheikh Mohammed, Ruler of Dubai’s values of volunteerism as a humanitarian and national duty, the app calls on residents to volunteer in their areas of expertise, particularly in areas of healthcare and community support.
Day For Dubai calls on residents to use their skills to volunteer for a day
The goal is to build a healthy and safe society
Our core goal is disease prevention & to follow through on the government's plans to build a healthy and safe society, while engaging in several health awareness campaign & supporting the determined efforts of the authorities working tirelessly to restrict the spread of Covid-19.
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 24, 2020
Fazza sent a virtual salute to the healthcare system we must support
With upmost respect and admiration, we salute the heroes working across the nation to combat the coronavirus. They are our first line of defense, we must all support them & stand by the relevant authorities during these challenging times that the entire world is experiencing.
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 24, 2020
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE thanked healthcare workers for their sacrifices
#شكراً_خط_دفاعنا_الأول .. شكراً لتضحياتكم .. وسهركم .. وبذلكم من أجل الوطن … أنتم حماة الوطن اليوم وسياجه وجنوده المخلصين … أدعو الجميع لتوجيه الشكر لهم .. والثناء والتقدير لجهودهم المتواصلة ليل نهار .. أطباء وممرضين ومسعفين وإداريين في قطاعنا الطبي في الدولة .. شكراً لكم pic.twitter.com/CcJdGSXpfQ
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 24, 2020