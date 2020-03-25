Dubai’s Crown Prince Urges Residents To Volunteer For A Day

Dubai’s Crown Prince urges any would-be volunteers to step forward!

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council launched an app that lets residents volunteer for a day.

Under HH Sheikh Mohammed, Ruler of Dubai’s values of volunteerism as a humanitarian and national duty, the app calls on residents to volunteer in their areas of expertise, particularly in areas of healthcare and community support.

Day For Dubai calls on residents to use their skills to volunteer for a day