PSA: The Nationwide Curfew Is Being Extended For Another Week In Dubai
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired by HH Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced that the round-the-clock sterilisation programme in the emirate will be extended for an additional week. The extension follows the positive impact of the two-week sterilisation operations and intensified restrictions on movement aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
The nationwide curfew which came into effect on 4 April 2020, will be now be extended as a part of the government’s efforts to heighten precautionary measures against COVID-19.
The curfew movement permit system will continue to be in place during the extended sterilisation period, the Committee confirmed. Concerned teams from Dubai Police are working at their fullest capacity to issue movement permits speedily.
Movement WILL be restricted during the 24-hour drive, thus residents can only leave their homes for emergency purposes such as to purchase food, medicines and other essentials
Only one family member is permitted to leave the house for this purpose. A permit for this category will be issued only once every three days. Additional requests during this three-day period will be rejected.
The permit for cash withdrawal will be issued only once every five days and for no more than one hour. During this time, the applicant should not leave the area in which they reside.
Also, people working in sectors like, energy, communication, health, education, security, and the police, along with the military, and the postal, freight, pharmaceutical, water, food, civil aviation, airport, passport, finance and banking, and government media sectors, in addition to the services sector, which includes gas stations and construction projects, will be permitted to step out for duty but SHOULD present their Emirates ID and work ID when asked by authorities.
The move for an extension was based on a careful assessment of the impact of measures in the last two weeks, in coordination with the Command and Control Centre for Combating COVID-19
The committee closely monitored the results of the intensified restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles
These measures accelerated efforts to combat COVID-19, enabled sterilisation operations to be carried out on a larger scale and allowed medical teams to conduct extensive testing in densely populated areas.