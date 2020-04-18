PSA: The Nationwide Curfew Is Being Extended For Another Week In Dubai

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired by HH Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced that the round-the-clock sterilisation programme in the emirate will be extended for an additional week. The extension follows the positive impact of the two-week sterilisation operations and intensified restrictions on movement aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The nationwide curfew which came into effect on 4 April 2020, will be now be extended as a part of the government’s efforts to heighten precautionary measures against COVID-19.

The curfew movement permit system will continue to be in place during the extended sterilisation period, the Committee confirmed. Concerned teams from Dubai Police are working at their fullest capacity to issue movement permits speedily.