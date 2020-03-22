DECISION REVERSED: Emirates Have Gone Back On An Earlier Announcement To Ground All Passenger Flights

Earlier today, Emirates took the decision to suspend all passenger flights, as part of the Group response to COVID-19 outbreak effective March 25. Having previously announced that they were upping the destinations that flights were suspended from 30 to 100. In a further twice, this evening, Emirates Airline have announced they will continue to operate certain routes.

“Having received requests from governments & customers to support repatriation of travellers, Emirates will continue to operate passenger and cargo flights to few countries until further notice, as long as borders remain open, and there is demand.

We will operate passenger flights to UK, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, South Korea, USA & Canada. The situation remains dynamic; travellers can check flight status online.

We deeply apologize to our customers for the travel disruptions and inconvenience caused. We are committed to minimize impact to our customers.

We will continue to watch the situation closely, and will reinstate our temporarily suspended passenger services, as soon as feasible. These are unprecedented times for the airline & travel industry, but we will get through it with your support.”

