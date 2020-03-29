د . إAEDSRر . س

The UAE has set up a drive-through COVID-19 test centre.

Created by SEHA, Abu Dhabi’s Health Service, the mobile unit means you can get tested WITHOUT leaving your car and it takes just five minutes.

The centre is located in Zayed Sports City and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces has tested the facility and praised healthcare workers for their sacrifices at this time.

The COVID-19 test centre in Abu Dhabi is open

“Today, I visited the mobile COVID-19 Test Center set up by SEHA as part of measures to contain the virus. Medical teams out in the field are the first line of protection of the UAE, their sacrifices safeguard our health.” – MBZ

The results will be sent to you later, on sms or the SEHA app

