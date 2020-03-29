The UAE has set up a drive-through COVID-19 test centre.

Created by SEHA, Abu Dhabi’s Health Service, the mobile unit means you can get tested WITHOUT leaving your car and it takes just five minutes.

The centre is located in Zayed Sports City and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces has tested the facility and praised healthcare workers for their sacrifices at this time.

The COVID-19 test centre in Abu Dhabi is open