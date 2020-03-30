COVID-19: Drive-Through Test Centres Will Soon Open Across The UAE

This weekend the first drive-through testing facility was launched in Abu Dhabi.

Created by SEHA, Abu Dhabi’s Health Service, this is the first of its kind in the UAE and 5th internationally, and the mobile unit means you can get tested WITHOUT leaving your car.

Immediately people questioned whether similar services would be unveiled across the UAE, and now it’s been announced that drive-through test centres will be launched in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Al Dhafra over the next ten days… Amazing!

