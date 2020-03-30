COVID-19: Drive-Through Test Centres Will Soon Open Across The UAE
This weekend the first drive-through testing facility was launched in Abu Dhabi.
Created by SEHA, Abu Dhabi’s Health Service, this is the first of its kind in the UAE and 5th internationally, and the mobile unit means you can get tested WITHOUT leaving your car.
Immediately people questioned whether similar services would be unveiled across the UAE, and now it’s been announced that drive-through test centres will be launched in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Al Dhafra over the next ten days… Amazing!
New drive-through test centres will be launched across the UAE
The expansion reflects the leadership’s commitment to providing all citizens and residents with the facilities needed to fight COVID-19
The test itself takes just five minutes. More information about the openings will be releases closed to the launch date.
صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد خلال افتتاح مركز “الفحص من المركبة” الذي أطلقته “صحة” للكشف عن فيروس
“كورونا” في مدينة أبوظبي
