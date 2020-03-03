This Is How Dubai Airports Is Screening Passengers For The Coronavirus
Dubai Airports is going above and beyond to ensure the safety and security of all UAE residents in the wake of the COVID-19 fears.
A new video, shared by the Dubai Media Office, shows how it is using state-of-the-art equipment, in accordance with the Dubai Health Authority, as well as having around the clock medical staff in all aviation stations to ensure the safety of all.
Watch the screening process at Dubai Airports below:
The screening process is non-intrusive but gets the job done
Thanks to the quality of the types of equipment used, passengers being screened at Dubai Airports just have to walk through a screening system without being intrusive. The screenings are being done in order to discover which passengers have been affected by the coronavirus.
If passengers are coming from known high-infection areas, they are screened twice.