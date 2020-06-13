Dubai Tourism Assures Expats That The UAE Is Taking Steps To Fully Reopen Its Border
In efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the UAE had shut down its borders on March 19.
Now since the country is back up and running and has eased many restrictions within the emirates with safety measures in place, plans to reopen its borders have been announced as well.
With flights being added to the list of inbound and outbound passenger schedules every day, the UAE is gradually returning aviation activity back to normal.
An update on the Dubai Tourism Trade Toolkit declared that UAE borders are preparing to reopen, despite no firm date having been confirmed
The Dubai Tourism document stated:
“Authorities are preparing for a full reopening of UAE’s borders, subject to the removal of travel restrictions by implementing a series of strategic measures in conjunction with their federal counterparts designed to ensure the virus does not enter the emirate through its sea and land ports.
Travellers will be welcomed to Dubai in a safe and secure environment ensuring seamless use of contactless technologies and advanced equipment for screening incoming and outgoing passengers to safeguard the city from any spread of infection.”
It continued,
“World-class cleaning and disinfection processes across all facilities, attractions and assets to ensure a risk-free experience for tourists in the city are being implemented.”
On June 8, Dubai Tourism released a heartwarming 1-minute video promising tourists that Dubai will ‘see you soon’
The video shows the various measures that the government is taking to safeguard the safety of the city and its residents.
