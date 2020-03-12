Just In: Dubai Bans The Serving Of Shisha In All Cafes And Coffee Shops
Dubai Government announces a ban on shisha as a precautionary measure to ensure public health.
Dubai Media Office tweeted all shisha cafes and coffee shops will stop serving shisha immediately, for two weeks as a precautionary measure.
The announcement was made on Twitter on Thursday.
#Dubai Government directs all shisha cafes and coffee shops to stop serving Shisha immediately for 2 weeks as a precautionary measure. pic.twitter.com/1bILyUtvFt
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 12, 2020