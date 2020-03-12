د . إAEDSRر . س

Just In: Dubai Bans The Serving Of Shisha In All Cafes And Coffee Shops

Dubai Government announces a ban on shisha as a precautionary measure to ensure public health.

Dubai Media Office tweeted all shisha cafes and coffee shops will stop serving shisha immediately, for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

The announcement was made on Twitter on Thursday.

