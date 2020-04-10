A Dubai Based Band Will Steal Your Heart Away With Their Newest COVID-19 Themed Track

Stay at home… save the worlddd! Ugh blame it on this Dubai based Bollywood band for getting this catchy tune stuck in our heads.

Although, we must say what a brilliant way to get the ‘stay at home’ message across to people during the coronavirus pandemic. When penalty fines and nationwide curfews aren’t enough to get people to stay at home, you may be surprised at how well a catchy song can do just the trick and unknowingly get people to well… stay at home.

ROOH Band, which is a homegrown Bollywood band in Dubai, has recently come out with a track called, ‘Stay At Home Save The World’, amidst the COVID-19 lockdown period to urge people to stay at home, and the song features 10 types of people you’ll find during this quarantine period.