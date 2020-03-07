WATCH: A Dubai Comedian’s Relatable Take On Coronavirus Is Literally All Of Us

DISCLAIMER: This is not to be taken seriously, please only continue reading if you’re in need of some giggles right now and not to take offence!

Seriously, who doesn’t love a good parody video?? And Mad Shadz has delivered just that and knocked his parody of the song “Dance Monkey” (by the Aussie singer Tones and I) right outta the park with this one!! Switching up the lyrics of the hit song and adding a coronaVIRAL twist to it, just proved that this content creator knows the internet like the back of his hands.

The 32-year-old Syrian who can practically imitate any accent in the world, has taken the social media world by storm with his Facebook, IG and Tiktok videos that have garnered hundreds of thousandsss views per video. This video that goes on to mock the coronavirus scare, has already surpassed all his other videos and has hit the MILLION view range on Tiktok.