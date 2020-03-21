د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: Dubai Beaches Will Close For Two Weeks

Dubai beaches will close for two weeks. Authorities announced the temporary closure of beaches, parks, swimming pools, cinemas and gyms.

Government news agency Wam.ae reported the news this evening adding that restaurants will only be permitted to serve at 20% of their usual capacity, allowing the rest to be available for delivery.

Effective from Sunday, this is a temporary closure and will be re-evaluated after two weeks. This is part of the government’s major efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dubai authorities are working tirelessly to keep the public informed of the latest COVID-19 updates, check out the most recent announcement here

