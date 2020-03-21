BREAKING: Dubai Beaches Will Close For Two Weeks

Dubai beaches will close for two weeks. Authorities announced the temporary closure of beaches, parks, swimming pools, cinemas and gyms.

Government news agency Wam.ae reported the news this evening adding that restaurants will only be permitted to serve at 20% of their usual capacity, allowing the rest to be available for delivery.

Effective from Sunday, this is a temporary closure and will be re-evaluated after two weeks. This is part of the government’s major efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.