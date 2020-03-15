BREAKING: All Gyms And Cinemas Must Close From Today

د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: All cinemas, amusement parks, gyms, body-building and fitness clubs, games centres, and Spring Camps in Dubai must stop services from today until the end of March.

The move is part of the UAE’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

More information to follow

The move is in line with the UAE’s effort to safeguard public health

