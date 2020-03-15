BREAKING: All Gyms And Cinemas Must Close From Today
BREAKING: All cinemas, amusement parks, gyms, body-building and fitness clubs, games centres, and Spring Camps in Dubai must stop services from today until the end of March.
The move is part of the UAE’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
دائرة التنمية الاقتصادية في #دبي توجه جميع دور السينما وحدائق الملاهي وصالات الألعاب الترفيهية والإلكترونية وصالات كمال الأجسام وأندية اللياقة البدنية ومعسكرات الربيع المرخصة في الإمارة التوقف عن تقديم خدماتهم وأنشطتهم للجمهور بصورة فورية حتى نهاية شهر مارس 2020 اعتباراً من اليوم pic.twitter.com/4QJ0EQMYlN
The move is in line with the UAE’s effort to safeguard public health
