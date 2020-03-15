COVID-19: Here Are 5 Major Announcements By Dubai Government Today

After the World Health Organisation declaring a pandemic, the UAE, along with nations across the world have further stepped up processes in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Following the closure of schools at the beginning of the month, on Sunday, UAE authorities announced important measures, including the cancellation of all events and the closure of entertainment facilities and fitness facilities, to ensure the safeguarding of public health. Here are 5 major announcements that are worth nothing

5. All parks and entertainment facilities have closed, effective immediately

بلدية #دبي تغلق الحدائق والوجهات الترفيهية التابعة لها بشكل مؤقت اعتباراً من اليوم الأحد 15 مارس وحتى إشعار آخر. pic.twitter.com/O4DdnygDBI — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 15, 2020

4. Spas and massage parlours are closed until the end of the month

In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, @Dubai_DED directs all establishments licensed to operate massage parlours and spas to suspend these activities with immediate effect from today (15 March, 2020) till the end of March. pic.twitter.com/RG0VQDHtEy — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 15, 2020

3. Museums, historical sites and public libraries are closed to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus

.@DubaiCulture and Arts Authority announces the temporary closure of museums, historical sites and public libraries in #Dubai with immediate effect from today (Sunday 15 March, 2020) till the end of the month. pic.twitter.com/DtTrsYbw6n — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 15, 2020

2. Global Village announced it will remain closed until next season

In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, Global Village has announced the early closure of its 2019-2020 season with immediate effect. The @GlobalVillageAE looks forward to welcoming visitors for its next season. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/lnaHMKaNG3 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 15, 2020

1. Cinemas, theme parks, amusement facilities, gyms, fitness and bodybuilding facilities are all closed until March 31

In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, @Dubai_DED directs all cinemas, theme parks, amusement games & electronic game centres, bodybuilding & fitness gyms & spring camps licensed in #Dubai to halt all their activities & services until end of March 2020. pic.twitter.com/nAcZ0feS08 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 15, 2020

As ongoing cleaning measures have stepped up across the emirates

#Dubai Municipality boosts cleaning & disinfection procedures at various locations in Dubai. Measures are carried out at around midnight to avoid public disturbance. pic.twitter.com/IaqpGXoFZv — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 13, 2020