COVID-19: Here Are 5 Major Announcements By Dubai Government Today

After the World Health Organisation declaring a pandemic, the UAE, along with nations across the world have further stepped up processes in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Following the closure of schools at the beginning of the month, on Sunday, UAE authorities announced important measures, including the cancellation of all events and the closure of entertainment facilities and fitness facilities, to ensure the safeguarding of public health.

Here are 5 major announcements that are worth nothing

5. All parks and entertainment facilities have closed, effective immediately

4. Spas and massage parlours are closed until the end of the month

3. Museums, historical sites and public libraries are closed to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus

2. Global Village announced it will remain closed until next season

1. Cinemas, theme parks, amusement facilities, gyms, fitness and bodybuilding facilities are all closed until March 31

As ongoing cleaning measures have stepped up across the emirates

