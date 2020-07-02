Dubai-Based Couple Con 46 Unsuspecting Residents Seeking Housemaids Amidst The COVID-19 Lockdown 

An Arab couple based in Dubai has scammed 46 unsuspecting families seeking domestic help during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fraudster couple had promised those desperately in search of housemaids that they would recruit workers to the UAE, despite the flight restrictions and closed borders and thus conned victims out of AED3,000.

Multiple complaints were registered to the Smart Police Station during the curfew and nationwide sterilisation period (that’s now completed), of Dubai residents complaining about unknown entities coaxing them to recruit maids from overseas via social media platforms.

The Dubai Police discovered that the fraudsters behind the scam were an Arab man and his wife who pled guilty to obtaining people’s money through fraudulent means.

