Drones are sanitizing the streets of Dubai.

Dubai has done it again.

Last week, footage of Dubai Police drones went viral after they were used to braoadcast the “stay home” message.

This week? Drones are being used to sanitize. This means less manpower and a brilliant use of tech by the force as part of the continued disinfection operations to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Dubai is using drones to sanitize the streets