د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Drones Are Sanitizing The Streets Of Dubai

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Drones are sanitizing the streets of Dubai.

Dubai has done it again.

Last week, footage of Dubai Police drones went viral after they were used to braoadcast the “stay home” message.

This week? Drones are being used to sanitize. This means less manpower and a brilliant use of tech by the force as part of the continued disinfection operations to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Dubai is using drones to sanitize the streets

“Our drones are equipped with cameras that can photograph events in range, whether during the day or night. They can also carry loudspeakers to broadcast Dubai Police messages and announcements to the public” -Colonel Saeed Al Madhani, Director of Ports

Dubai Municipality is running a major disinfection operation

And a task force has been set up to work through the night to sterilize public and private facilities

This will continue nightly from 8pm to 6am on April 5

It’s hard to adequately acknowledge the work these people are doing for us each night – thank you to Dubai and each individual for making it happen

LISTEN: COVID-19: The Nationwide Curfew Has Been Extended For A Week

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?