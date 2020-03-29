Drones Are Sanitizing The Streets Of Dubai
Drones are sanitizing the streets of Dubai.
Dubai has done it again.
Last week, footage of Dubai Police drones went viral after they were used to braoadcast the “stay home” message.
This week? Drones are being used to sanitize. This means less manpower and a brilliant use of tech by the force as part of the continued disinfection operations to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Dubai is using drones to sanitize the streets
View this post on Instagram
Less manpower on the streets 🙌and a brilliant use of tech by Dubai Police, who are using drones as part of the continued disinfection operations to fight the spread of COVID-19. The drones are multi-functional, “Our drones are equipped with cameras that can photograph events in range, whether during the day or night. They can also carry loudspeakers to broadcast Dubai Police messages and announcements to the public” -Colonel Saeed Al Madhani, Director of Ports Police Station. Images via @dubaimediaoffice #lovindubai #stayhome @dubaipolicehq
“Our drones are equipped with cameras that can photograph events in range, whether during the day or night. They can also carry loudspeakers to broadcast Dubai Police messages and announcements to the public” -Colonel Saeed Al Madhani, Director of Ports
Dubai Municipality is running a major disinfection operation
And a task force has been set up to work through the night to sterilize public and private facilities
This will continue nightly from 8pm to 6am on April 5