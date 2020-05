BREAKING: Nationwide Nightly Curfew Extends To 10pm – 6am From Saturday

The UAE has announced that an extended curfew timing throughout the UAE will begin from Saturday, May 20.

The Ministry stated via Twitter this evening: a lockdown from 10pm to 6am will begin from Saturday until further notice. Supermarkets and pharmacies will continue to operate 24 hrs.

638 new infections, 412 recoveries and 2 new deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hour period