Residents Get Warning Alert: Public Movement Will Be Restricted This Weekend

In a rare twist of events, most of Dubai is getting a similar message right now: A warning alert to stay IN your home for the duration of the weekend.

The UAE is about to begin a major sanitization campaign to fight the spread of COVID-19, and with that in mind, public movement will be restricted from 8pm on Thursday until 6am on Sunday morning.

And residents received a message to that effect this evening.

This warning alert has been shared to thousands of residents

Messages and phone signals are reminding the public to only leave your home for absolute necessities

