Residents Get Warning Alert: Public Movement Will Be Restricted This Weekend
In a rare twist of events, most of Dubai is getting a similar message right now: A warning alert to stay IN your home for the duration of the weekend.
The UAE is about to begin a major sanitization campaign to fight the spread of COVID-19, and with that in mind, public movement will be restricted from 8pm on Thursday until 6am on Sunday morning.
And residents received a message to that effect this evening.
This warning alert has been shared to thousands of residents
