Heroic Dubai Healthcare Workers Are Sending Residents An Important Message

Dubai healthcare workers, who are standing at frontline staring COVID-19 in the face, want to share one simple message with you:

“Stay at home”.

A series of images were released by Dubai Health Authority this week showing numerous employees of the healthcare system highlighting the crucial message. These everyday heroes are facing challenges we can’t comprehend. They’re going to work FOR US and it’s our duty to stay home, if possible, for them.

