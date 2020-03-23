Heroic Dubai Healthcare Workers Are Sending Residents An Important Message
Dubai healthcare workers, who are standing at frontline staring COVID-19 in the face, want to share one simple message with you:
“Stay at home”.
A series of images were released by Dubai Health Authority this week showing numerous employees of the healthcare system highlighting the crucial message. These everyday heroes are facing challenges we can’t comprehend. They’re going to work FOR US and it’s our duty to stay home, if possible, for them.
Dubai healthcare workers are going to work for you, please stay at home for them
The images were accompanied by the simple caption, “We are at work for you .. #StayHome for us”
There are currently 153 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UAE, 38 recoveries and 2 deaths
The UAE has taken important decisions to limit the spread of the deadly virus; schools are closed, flights in and out of the country will soon stop and all social activities have been cancelled
But the authorities can only do so much. It’s up to you as an individual to heed to the advice of the authorities and stay home, if you can. Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds and do all you can to limit the spread.