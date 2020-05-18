Living With COVID: Dubai Healthworkers Share The Realities Of Facing The Virus Daily
COVID-19 has been splashed across our screens for months.
We have lived through an unprecedented 24-hour lockdown, seen field hospitals constructed across the country as the government readies itself for all scenarios, and continue to watch the new infections rise daily.
And now as restrictions ease slightly, and the government is placing the responsibility back in the hands of residents, UAE health workers have come forward to share their stories of living with COVID-19.
From a father who went above and beyond for his team and the residents of Naif by offering free healthcare to the needy, a nurse who simply wants to hug her mum, a health worker who is aiming to create awareness of the importance of medical research… together they describe the mental and emotions challenges they face daily on the front line.
“I just want to see my mum” – bardiliciouz
I just want to see/hug my mom, that’s all my story is about. I’m a critical care nurse, so am dealing with COVID-19 patients almost on daily basis , my mom lives in RAK. But hugging her will be the last thing to do, as she is old and I don’t put her into that risk by any means!!!! COVID-19 is emotional/mental damage, exhaustion!!! But the end of the day to see our patients out of ventilators able to breathe again by their own, to see them walking home. That’s magic, speechless moments” #proudtobeanurse
“Some of the patients didn’t have money because of this difficult time, (some had just lost work) so dad made sure that consultation fees were free for them” -Sayak Premkumar
“My dad is 60 and he runs his own private practice (Dr.PremKumar at Ali Medical Center) for the past 30 years.
As we know, Naïf is the most severely struck COVID areas, and ever since the lock down things have been difficult for running a clinic in such given condition.But in spite of the lockdown our clinic is open. My dad’s first priority was, ‘if we don’t provide help then who will’???
It was a time when we had many people frantically testing for COVID, we did our maximum for referring patient to COVID testing centeres (since private clinics didn’t get the permission to do corona testing).
Because of this issue we had to practice social distancing by allotting single patients for half an hour to to prevent the spread among patients, so we extended the working hours of clinic so that nobody would be left behind…
Some of the patients didn’t have money because of this difficult time, some had just lost work, so dad made sure that consultation fees was free for them.
Even though it was a risk he still made all the staff come to work with all the necessary protective gear. He made sure that salaries shouldn’t be reduced in such difficult times even though it meant cutting down his own salary.
I’m proud to say that my dad was one of the brave health workers of Naif and will always be.” Sayak Premkumar
“Each day is a fight – I just want to spread the word to all healthcare professionals to contribute to research” -Zainab
“Working now full time in ICU at my hospital, it’s disheartening to see COVID-19 positive patients taking a lot of time to wean off ventilators. Each day is a fight and I just want to spread the word to all healthcare professionals to contribute to research. In spite of now being the most trying times, your research paper for rehab or any healthcare-related topic of COVID-19 patients could help now and even in the future. I have started posting YouTube videos to educate the public of at home treatments and wish to reach all in need. Strength to us all.” – Zainab, Cardiorespiratory physiotherapist in Dubai