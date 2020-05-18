Living With COVID: Dubai Healthworkers Share The Realities Of Facing The Virus Daily

“My dad is 60 and he runs his own private practice (Dr.PremKumar at Ali Medical Center) for the past 30 years.

As we know, Naïf is the most severely struck COVID areas, and ever since the lock down things have been difficult for running a clinic in such given condition.But in spite of the lockdown our clinic is open. My dad’s first priority was, ‘if we don’t provide help then who will’???

It was a time when we had many people frantically testing for COVID, we did our maximum for referring patient to COVID testing centeres (since private clinics didn’t get the permission to do corona testing).

Because of this issue we had to practice social distancing by allotting single patients for half an hour to to prevent the spread among patients, so we extended the working hours of clinic so that nobody would be left behind…

Some of the patients didn’t have money because of this difficult time, some had just lost work, so dad made sure that consultation fees was free for them.

Even though it was a risk he still made all the staff come to work with all the necessary protective gear. He made sure that salaries shouldn’t be reduced in such difficult times even though it meant cutting down his own salary.

I’m proud to say that my dad was one of the brave health workers of Naif and will always be.” Sayak Premkumar