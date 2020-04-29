Dubai’s Iconic Gold Souk Has Opened Its Doors Once Again

Trade has resumed at Dubai’s gold and diamond jewellery traders in Deira at reduced operating hours and in line with the directives issued by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Retailers can now operate from 11am to 9pm and offices are permitted to work from 10am to 5pm, according to Emirates news agency Wam.ae.

The area has undergone a strict hygiene programme across Al Ras, Naif and Deira Gold Souk, which included extensive sterilization on individual stores

Both employees and the public will need to follow social distancing guidelines

The opening stage allows retailers to employ 30% of the workforce and operate at 30% customer capacity, according to the report. Sanitisers, masks and gloves will be made available for all staff and everyone including customers to minimise any risk within the outlets.

24-hour lockdown restrictions were recently lifted at both Naif and Al Ras

Authorities eased the 24-hour lockdown restrictions to 10pm until 6am in line with the rest of Dubai after conducting over 6000 tests among residents of the areas in the last month. The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management thanked the residents of both areas for their understanding and cooperation, which significantly contributed to the efforts to combat the virus.

