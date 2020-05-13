FAKE NEWS: Authorities Confirm Dubai Malls Are NOT Closing Again

Don’t believe everything you read on WhatsApp.

A message doing the rounds on social media yesterday about Dubai malls closing has been denied by UAE authorities.

“The Ministry of Health and Prevention denies the rumours attributed to it regarding closing the shopping malls and centres in the country and explains that the post spread on social media is back to March 23”.

In fact, on Tuesday, authorities announced a slight ease of restrictions for retailers and wholesalers in Dubai. Sales and promotions are now allowed and refunds and returns are also permitted, as long as strict safety guidelines are met. Age restrictions for kids below 12 and adults above 60 still apply.

The Ministry stated the circular in question was in fact a message originally shared in March, that resurfaced this week

“The Ministry clarifies that all information issued by it are published through its official accounts, and asks the community members to ignore the rumour and obtain the correct information from official government sources only.”

