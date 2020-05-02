This Mommy And Kiddos Bonding Session Whilst Self-Isolating Has Our Hearts!
Lovin Dubai is asking residents to share their best videos from home, so we can keep a tab of some fun #IsolationDiaries during this challenging time, and these are some fun entries that were sent in over the last couple of weeks…
You’re at home with plenty of time on your hands, and a once in a lifetime situation like this calls for you to finally unleash all your creativity and make do with what you have instead of sulking and whining over the lockdown.
Being at home is the safest place you can be right now! And if you’re quarantining with your lovely fam then all the better. This one momma bear shared an ADORBS video of herself and her munchkins splashing away in a mini inflatable pool, and the video has stolen the hearts of all of Lovin Dubai’s readers!
Take a cue from this PRECIOUS famjam and slide in our DMs to drop your Isolation Diary entries!
You and your fam can be lovin your time in self-isolation as well!! Just pool things up with this Intex Inflatable Family Lounge Pool and issa summer quarantine party erradaaay!
Promising reviews:
“No joke! I love this thing. I wish it would last forever and I hope they don’t stop making it. I’ll buy a new one every summer! Another reviewer said it was so big that he could float in it. Well, I tried… and conquered! This thing was big enough for me to float in it on flamingo float ring.”
“I bought this pool. It is awesome. I swam in it with my 6-year-old and we had a blast. I’d totally recommend purchasing. He loved it and I loved it. It was big enough for at least 2 adults and 2 kids. We lounged on the lounger and he jumped off of it and played and played for at least 2 hours, maybe 3 hours. It kept inflated and was very sturdy. The lounger was sturdy as well. I was concerned it would not take much weight or might deflate but it held up nicely.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 236.85.