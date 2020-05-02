This Mommy And Kiddos Bonding Session Whilst Self-Isolating Has Our Hearts!

Lovin Dubai is asking residents to share their best videos from home, so we can keep a tab of some fun #IsolationDiaries during this challenging time, and these are some fun entries that were sent in over the last couple of weeks…

You’re at home with plenty of time on your hands, and a once in a lifetime situation like this calls for you to finally unleash all your creativity and make do with what you have instead of sulking and whining over the lockdown.

Being at home is the safest place you can be right now! And if you’re quarantining with your lovely fam then all the better. This one momma bear shared an ADORBS video of herself and her munchkins splashing away in a mini inflatable pool, and the video has stolen the hearts of all of Lovin Dubai’s readers!