Dubai Parents Create Fine-Dining Lockdown Restaurant Birthday Surprise For Their Daughter

Lockdown hasn’t been easy. And it goes without saying, the difficult times are less publicised than the challenging ones, but out of the unique new home routines, we’ve noticed a growing sense of community across the board, and special family moments, born out of the necessity to stay home, are proving to sometimes be even better than the celebrations we think we’ve ‘missed out’ on.

From birthdays and anniversaries celebrated in unique ways, this video of parents surprising their 12-year-old daughter Mysha with a restaurant at home feels more special and memorable than any actual restaurant partayy.

For Mysha’s 12th birthday, she was treated to a fine-dining lockdown restaurant experience (loaded cheese fries definitely made the menu cut) with a personal host and private butler (mum and dad)

The meal started with the ‘most important’ – heaps of sanitizer

There was a birthday menu created for the special occasion

Is it even a five-star dining experience without a personal butler? Mysha’s Dad got suited and booted for the big day

The attention to detail (and juice pouring at 1.35) trumps any resto in town

Mysha’s mum Saba shared the video with Lovin after they created the restaurant-style setup in their living room

“I would like to share a video of my daughters 12th birthday, which was a home dining experience since we could not step out during lockdown, it was on 8th of April … after her e-learning classes we surprised her with a restaurant-style set up in our living room… have a look… hope you enjoy the video 🙂 “

