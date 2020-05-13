Dubai Parks And Private Beaches Are Now Open: Some Outdoor Activities Are Back On

Dubai Parks are now open.

A lot of announcements came in yesterday regarding the easing of restrictions relating to outdoor activities, shopping, transport and hotels in Dubai.

From Tuesday, parks in Dubai reopened to the public. A maximum of five people per group are permitted to gather.

Private hotel beaches have been permitted to reopen for guests only and there are strict safety measures in place. The pools and bars will remain closed.

As well as that, sports in open places including water sports and cycling for groups of up to five people is permitted, sky diving can resume. Trams and maritime transport including Dubai Ferry and Dubai Abra will also resume services.

It’s worth noting the number of infections is still rising. On Tuesday, UAE COVID-19 cases rose to 19661 after 783 new infections were recorded. The public is reminded to act responsibly and to follow guidelines laid out by authorities.

The UAE eases restrictions

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management approves minor updates to protocols followed in the easing of restrictions in #Dubai. https://t.co/EAMjPRPZDH — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 12, 2020

As restrictions ease in the country, residents are STILL required to wear protective masks at all time!

