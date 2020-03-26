COVID-19: Dubai Police Jail A Young Man Who Told His Followers To ‘Enjoy The Weather’
Dubai Police have arrested a man for encouraging his social media audience to enjoy the rainy weather.
As authorities work to curb the spread of COVID-19, a young Asian man chose to ignore the Dubai Police ‘stay home initiative’ and irresponsibly posted on social media saying;
“Go out for a smoke or a barbecue and to enjoy the rainy weather.”
Dubai Police shared the news confirming its readiness to take action to those who flout the regulations.
The message: There are new regulations in place and Dubai Police will enforce them
As per UAE Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 on Communicable Diseases, it is a violation to knowingly spread the disease and 64 people who were asked to home-quarantine and disobeyed the order are facing legal action.
The law states that anyone who knows they’re suffering from a communicable disease is punishable by a minimum of five years imprisonment and a fine between AED50,000 and AED100,000 if they deliberately transmit the disease.
64 people are facing legal action for not complying with the 14-day home quarantine order, as per UAE Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 on Communicable Diseases.#StayHome#NCEMA pic.twitter.com/qX8npA5cxw
