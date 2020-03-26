COVID-19: Dubai Police Jail A Young Man Who Told His Followers To ‘Enjoy The Weather’

Dubai Police have arrested a man for encouraging his social media audience to enjoy the rainy weather.

As authorities work to curb the spread of COVID-19, a young Asian man chose to ignore the Dubai Police ‘stay home initiative’ and irresponsibly posted on social media saying;

“Go out for a smoke or a barbecue and to enjoy the rainy weather.”

Dubai Police shared the news confirming its readiness to take action to those who flout the regulations.

The message: There are new regulations in place and Dubai Police will enforce them