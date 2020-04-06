Dubai Police Cancel This Weekend’s Radar Road Fines

If you got a traffic fine from a Dubai Police radar on April 4 or April 5, consider it cancelleddddd.

Dubai Police announced yesterday: Radar fines imposed against violators of traffic restrictions in Dubai from April 4 until April 5 will be waived. Going forward, anyone who wishes to go out must obtain a movement permit to avoid fines and legal action.

Dubai Police urge you to stay in your home and maintain physical distance

Traffic fines resulting from violations this weekend have been waived

New rules state regular citizens who do not work in the vital sector need a permit to leave their home