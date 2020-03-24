Dubai Police Are Patrolling Streets Encouraging You To Stay In Your Home

Dubai Police were filmed patrolling streets this week.

On Monday morning, Government news agency WAM.ae reported The Ministry of Interior has called on members of the public to stay home, ‘except in cases of absolute necessity’.

Necessary needs including going to get essential supplies such as food, medicine or going to work.

The report added that UAE has a law on communicable diseases, which includes fines and jail terms, will be enforced against all violators.

Following that, on Monday evening, Dubai Police cars were spotted on the streets of Dubai kindly enforcing the law, in an important step to safeguard public health against COVID-19.

Dubai Police patrolling the streets of Dubai encouraging you to stay in your home