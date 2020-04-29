Dubai Police Salutes Doctor And Refuses To Check Her Papers At 1am Curfew Stop

Ayesha Sultana was driving through Dubai at 1am, during curfew hours after a long shift, when she was pulled over by Dubai Police. She told the Police officer she had her papers with her and that she was returning, and the Policeman refused to check anything, gave her a salute and told her to drive on. She said that as a resident, this is the biggest day of her life and she shared the story to Twitter.

“This is the biggest day of my life THANK YOU”

I'm driving back home at 1am during curfew hours, got stopped by @DubaiPoliceHQ

I told him I'm a doctor returning from duty, had all my papers to present them

But the refused to check anything & gave me a Salute

As a 🇦🇪 resident, this is the biggest day of my life THANKYOU 😭❤ — Ayesha Sultana (@AyeshaSultana95) April 27, 2020

She added that she is blessed to be here and to serve the people of the UAE

The Tweet has gone viral and has over a thousand likes

Thankyou for the gesture

I'm blessed to be in the UAE and serve the people here 🇦🇪❤@DubaiPoliceHQ @HHShkMohd

& that gentleman police officer 😭❤🇦🇪 — Ayesha Sultana (@AyeshaSultana95) April 27, 2020

The response on Twitter flipped the gratitude and sent it right back to Ayesha

Ayesha’s humble response is drawing a huge response

I forgot how to speak and had tears in my eyes when i saw it in real life 😭❤❤❤ — Ayesha Sultana (@AyeshaSultana95) April 28, 2020

And the salutes continue to roll in online

Thank Dr. UAE salutes You.. — أحمد خليفة (@_A_khalifa) April 28, 2020

This one GIF sums up the response of the entire city

