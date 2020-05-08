COVID-19: Dubai Police To Start Checking Your Temperature With Smart Glasses

Jumping on the new high-tech bandwagon once again, the Dubai Police have announced that they will be the first in the region to start using smart glasses, ‘Rokid T1’, in a bid to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the UAE.

Combining thermal cameras and infrared rays with Artificial Intelligence, these smart glasses were developed to help detect those individuals with high temperatures, who may be infected with COVID-19.

These glasses will mainly be used by the authorities to scan people in public areas and transport stops, as a means to ensure the safety of all residents.

These innovative AI-powered glasses will also help authorities prevent the spread of other future pandemics as well.