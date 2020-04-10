Dubai Police Will Name And Shame ALL Those Violating The UAEs ‘Stay Home’ Campaign
Starting this week, the Dubai Police will take extensive measures in dealing with individuals that violate the ‘stay home, stay safe’ campaign by naming and shaming them on mass media and all on Dubai Police social media channels.
Colonel Saeed Al Hajeri, director of the CID’s Cyber Crime Department at Dubai Police, made it clear on several platforms that the Dubai Police will share ALL the details, (including an unblurred picture of the offender, their name and nationality), of those residents who are caught mocking or disobeying precautions.
Offenders such as these don’t bother abiding by rules and regulations set by the UAE authorities and become an example for others, as well as become a threat to the community. Colonel Saeed Al Hajeri made it clear that,
“The government already invested a huge amount on the healthcare infrastructure, and these reckless people also set an example of others to follow their steps. That’s why the leadership has decided to go to the next level and share their photo in the media.”
Colonel Saeed Al Hajeri had gone down to Dubai based radio stations to answer a number of COVID-19 related queries and also mentioned the strict actions that will be taken against rumour-mongers in the UAE
Speaking to radio presenters Parikshit Balochi and Siddharth Vohra from City101.6, Colonel Saeed Al Hajeri answered various questions and cleared a number of doubts surrounding the new COVID-19 preventive regulations in the Emirate in this 9 and a half minute video.
This man was arrested by the Dubai Police on Wednesday for impersonating a security officer and posting the video online. The man has been referred to competent authorities for further legal action…
This picture of the offender was posted on all of Dubai Police’s official social media pages.
“This will have severe implications on their future life, they might not get hired for jobs because they’re irresponsible and also have social implications on them in the future”
Colonel Saeed Al Hajeri, further elaborated Dubai Police’s ‘Name And Shame’ campaign on Dubai Eye 103.8FM, saying that authorities in Dubai will not hold back in punishing residents who mock or disobey the UAEs efforts in curbing the novel virus.