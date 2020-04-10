Dubai Police Will Name And Shame ALL Those Violating The UAEs ‘Stay Home’ Campaign

Starting this week, the Dubai Police will take extensive measures in dealing with individuals that violate the ‘stay home, stay safe’ campaign by naming and shaming them on mass media and all on Dubai Police social media channels.

Colonel Saeed Al Hajeri, director of the CID’s Cyber Crime Department at Dubai Police, made it clear on several platforms that the Dubai Police will share ALL the details, (including an unblurred picture of the offender, their name and nationality), of those residents who are caught mocking or disobeying precautions.

Offenders such as these don’t bother abiding by rules and regulations set by the UAE authorities and become an example for others, as well as become a threat to the community. Colonel Saeed Al Hajeri made it clear that,