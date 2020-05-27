Businesses Are Back Open In Dubai: Public Beaches Are NOT

On Tuesday, Dubai’s Crown Prince, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced business activities in Dubai will gradually reopen.

The reopening of business activities includes the following:

Cinemas (with the implementation of social distancing and round-the-clock sterilisation) Gyms and fitness centres Educational and training institutes Therapy centres for children Entertainment destinations All government service centres

Lovin Dubai has been inundated with people asking whether public beaches have reopened and the long and short answer is: no. Hotel beaches are open for guests only, pools remain closed.

The UAE celebrated Eid Al Fitr this weekend and in the United States, people celebrated Memorial Day weekend

"The worst thing about this whole pandemic is the selfishness of the people!"@FrankDangelo23 and the 'NSS Live' panel are baffled at the amount of people that went to beaches, pool parties and crowded areas during Memorial Day weekend. Watch NOW >> https://t.co/65yv5u8iC4 pic.twitter.com/VNBhTTs2lS — NextSportStar.com (@NextSportStar) May 26, 2020

Dubai beaches were deserted while images of pool and beach parties across the US went viral

The images of busy US beaches showed a disregard for personal health and safety and a lack of social distancing

And as Dubai business activity resumes, (a key part of ensuring the economy continues to progress) all sectors must instate strict hygiene precautions.

In tweets from the Crown Prince, it’s clear the UAE recognises the need for many businesses to resume activity, ‘we understand the pressure experienced by numerous sectors due to the COVID-19 crisis, but the UAE community remains strong’. Therefore, the UAE has allowed trade to resume under strict guidelines. But for now, keeping public beaches closed looks like a decision to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19 in unnecessary group gathering situations.

Dubai’s Crown Prince announced business activity can resume after a comprehensive analysis of the current situation

I chaired a meeting with Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis& Disaster Management,&we approved the resumption of economic activities from 6am to 11pm,starting May 27.This decision was reached following a comprehensive analysis of health and socio-economic factors of the situation pic.twitter.com/XjaZ2tko30 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 25, 2020

