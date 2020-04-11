A Dubai Resident Calls Out On Food Apps For Acting Like A ‘Mafia’ Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
“The food app aggregators are operating like a mafia.”
David AbiDaoud who is a Dubai resident and a restaurant enthusiast has published an informative, plus insightful opinion piece on how food app aggregators are taking undue advantage of local and struggling restaurants during the global coronavirus crisis.
At a crucial time when restaurant owners are struggling to make ends meet, many app aggregators have turned away from helping out or adapting their business models and “have proven to be selfish and greedy”.
“Knock-Knock. Who’s there? Not Deliveroo, UberEats, Zomato, CareemNow, Talabat, Carriage”
The digital marketing professional has called out on a number of food delivery apps and addressed their wrongful business models by saying:
“It’s mind-blowing that in a time of crisis such as the COVID19 pandemic that food app aggregators don’t even bother to review their current business model or consider better ways to work with businesses that keep them in business. These food app aggregators haven’t reached out and asked F&B partners – “how can we help”, “what can we do better”, “let’s meet and discuss together what our long game could be”. These food app aggregators have proven to be selfish and greedy – when this becomes part of any relationship, the other half will walk away.”
David AbiDaoud went on to thank @FoodDiva and @FoodSheikh for their support towards local restos
He thanked the FoodDiva team in particular for creating the hashtag ‘#UAERestaurantsUnite’ in an attempt to get residents to order food directly from the restos themselves.
The restaurant enthusiast is calling on residents to turn off their food app aggregators on April 14, 15 & 16, to take a stand against app aggregators and their lack of support
“It’s a bold ask but when we all do it together as one, it makes a strong statement. #UAERestaurantsUnite #MakeThemListen Turn off the food app aggregators: April 14, 15 & 16”
“The aggregator bosses haven’t been as affected by the COVID19 pandemic as harsh as the F&B outlets. The restaurants that are hanging on by a thread and are still dishing out 25-35% on every order will soon be an afterthought. No longer in business, it’s the harsh truth.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it. The food app aggregators don’t own the full brand experience. The restaurant owns 100% of the experience. The customer experience starts at the heart of the restaurant and the heart of the food. It’s about the people that wake up every single day and prep the food, set up the operations and run the business.
I know that if a customer calls the food app aggregator to complain about anything, for example, the food came lukewarm, or the taste was not to their satisfaction or they forgot the ketchup they will refund the customer before speaking to the business. They refund the customer and still take the commission – guess who loses – the restaurant – the restaurant doesn’t get money for the order and still pay a commission.”
Here is hoping for things to start looking up for the F&B industry, plus every other industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic ASAPPP!!!