COVID-19: Dubai Restaurants Remain Open But Must Follow Strict Rules

Strictly no buffets, no more than 50 meals per order, (read: no parties) no waiting area, tables must be 2 metres apart, a disinfectant should be used on tables immediately after customers leave, in places that don’t have an automated dishwasher plastic utensils must be used and customers with flu symptoms are not permitted.

These are the strict guidelines issued by Dubai Municipality as it aims to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The circular was issued to restaurants and non-compliant establishments will receive violations, according to ARN.

Stay safe, everyone