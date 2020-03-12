FAKE NEWS: Dubai Schools Have “No Intention” To End Academic School Year

The Ministry of Education has dispelled the rumours circulating that schools will remain closed until the end of the year.

This is after local media reports, which claimed that distance e-learning would continue until the end of the year, were deemed inaccurate. The Ministry tweeted:

“The Ministry of Education termed what is being circulated on social media and across media outlets about its intention to end the academic year and continue the distance e-learning system till the end of the school year as ”inaccurate”.

The Ministry has “no intention” to end the academic year