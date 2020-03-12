FAKE NEWS: Dubai Schools Have “No Intention” To End Academic School Year
This is after local media reports, which claimed that distance e-learning would continue until the end of the year, were deemed inaccurate. The Ministry tweeted:
“The Ministry of Education termed what is being circulated on social media and across media outlets about its intention to end the academic year and continue the distance e-learning system till the end of the school year as ”inaccurate”.
The Ministry has “no intention” to end the academic year
Strict cleaning operations are in motion at Dubai schools while students take a break
The KHDA is consistently reminding its audience that through these uncertain times, we’re in this together
The reports are a reminded to readers: Follow the verified authority accounts to accurate information.
The KHDA here and the Ministry of Health and Prevention here.
We may be living in uncertain times, but one thing IS certain: that we’re not alone. We are part of a community of people who will come together, support each other, and come out of this stronger. We’re #InThisTogetherDubai.
— KHDA (@KHDA) March 9, 2020