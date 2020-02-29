Dubai Schools To Ban ALL Outdoor Activities: But Parents Are Urging KHDA To Close Schools Completely

With the growing concern of the safety and wellbeing of students in educational institutions in Dubai amidst the fast-spreading Covid-19 outbreak, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), has announced that ALL private schools and universities will have to cancel all their internal and external trips and gatherings to avoid the spread of the virus.

The KHDA issued a circular to all private schools, early learning centres and universities to CANCEL any and all activities such as camps, teacher or student events, sports, & trips immediately until further notice. The circular also mentioned that any scheduled competitions, festivities and gatherings within educational institutions should also be halted until further notice.

Students will also be asked to fill out travel forms declaring if anyone in their family had travelled to countries with high infection rates, including China, South Korea and Iran, in the past 28 days.