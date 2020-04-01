Dubai Squashes Rumours About A COVID-19 Victim Splayed On The Street

Dubai Squashes Rumours About A COVID-19 Splayed On The Street

Reports of a body splayed on a street coupled with the information that it was a COVID-19 victim have been debunked by Dubai Authorities.

After a photo was widely shared of a man collapsed on a Dubai street, along with commentary suggesting the person was a victim of COVID-19.

This information is false.

Dubai Media Office quickly took to Twitter to announce the information is inaccurate

The person had, in fact, suffered an epileptic seizure.