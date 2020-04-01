د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Squashes Rumours About A COVID-19 Victim Splayed On The Street

Dubai Squashes Rumours About A COVID-19 Victim Splayed On The Street

Reports of a body splayed on a street coupled with the information that it was a COVID-19 victim have been debunked by Dubai Authorities.

After a photo was widely shared of a man collapsed on a Dubai street, along with commentary suggesting the person was a victim of COVID-19.

This information is false.

Dubai Media Office quickly took to Twitter to announce the information is inaccurate

The person had, in fact, suffered an epileptic seizure.

Stop sharing fake news

This is the second time in two days Dubai Media Office has used social media to debunk rumours which are being widely shared on WhatsApp.

It’s worth noting that simply sharing a message that concerns a rumour could be punishable by law, if you hit that forward button, you’re breaking the law.

READ: The UAE Will NOT Start Recording Calls And Monitoring Social Media From Tomorrow

Shout out Dubai for being real ones and righting the wrongs nearly as fast as they spread

LISTEN: COVID-19: Emirates Will Be Supported By A Cash Injection From Dubai

