Covid-19: Dubai Student and Family Members Test Positive For The Virus

A Dubai student and family members have tested positive for Covid-19.

The 16-year-old contracted the virus from his parents who had travelled overseas.

The student, who attends an Indian school in Dubai, and his family have been quarantined in hospital and are stable and well, according to Dubai Health Authority, who reported the news via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The DHA is conducting tests on all staff members and students who may have interacted with the patients.

The parents developed symptoms five days after returning to Dubai