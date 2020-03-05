Covid-19: Dubai Student and Family Members Test Positive For The Virus
A Dubai student and family members have tested positive for Covid-19.
The 16-year-old contracted the virus from his parents who had travelled overseas.
The student, who attends an Indian school in Dubai, and his family have been quarantined in hospital and are stable and well, according to Dubai Health Authority, who reported the news via Twitter on Wednesday evening.
The DHA is conducting tests on all staff members and students who may have interacted with the patients.
The parents developed symptoms five days after returning to Dubai
A 16-year student of an Indian school in Dubai has tested positive for the #coronavirus (#COVID19). The infection was contracted from the student’s parent who had travelled overseas.
All other family members have also been quarantined
The parent developed symptoms five days after returning to Dubai. Both the student and family members have been quarantined in hospital and are stable and recovering well. All other family members have also been quarantined.
Students and family members who may have come into contact with the family are currently being tested
Within the framework of comprehensive preventive measures against the spread of #coronavirus, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is conducting tests and monitoring the students, staff and workers of the school that may have interacted with the coronavirus patient.
The DHA has adopted stringent precautionary measures and the school is being sanitised as per international best practices in preventive measures against the virus
In coordination with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (@KHDA ), we have issued instructions for classes in the school to be suspended. The school is being sanitised as per international best practices in preventive measures against the #coronavirus.
All UAE schools will officially close on Sunday, March 8 for four weeks as a preventive measure
Of those four weeks, students will complete two weeks of distance learning and two weeks are set aside for Spring Break.
