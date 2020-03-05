د . إAEDSRر . س

Covid-19: Dubai Student and Family Members Test Positive For The Virus

A Dubai student and family members have tested positive for Covid-19.

The 16-year-old contracted the virus from his parents who had travelled overseas.

The student, who attends an Indian school in Dubai, and his family have been quarantined in hospital and are stable and well, according to Dubai Health Authority, who reported the news via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The DHA is conducting tests on all staff members and students who may have interacted with the patients.

The parents developed symptoms five days after returning to Dubai

All other family members have also been quarantined

Students and family members who may have come into contact with the family are currently being tested

The DHA has adopted stringent precautionary measures and the school is being sanitised as per international best practices in preventive measures against the virus

All UAE schools will officially close on Sunday, March 8 for four weeks as a preventive measure

Of those four weeks, students will complete two weeks of distance learning and two weeks are set aside for Spring Break.

*Main image for illustrative purposes only

