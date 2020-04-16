Please Donate Your Old Electronic Devices To Dubai Students In Need

Distance learning will continue until the end of this school term, but not all students have access to the devices needed to join the lessons, so the community is being asked to DIG DEEP.

Have you got an old laptop lying around? Donate it!

“Education Uninterrupted” is a collaboration between Dubai Cares and the Ministry of Education, and they’re calling on the community to donate old laptops, computers, tablets, to those students in need OR donate financially

Help Dubai students in need by donating your old devices

How it works:

Care to donate? Simply log on to Dubai Cares to learn more. The team accept old and new devices and the aim is to reach 40,000 devices to help students in need.

A team will take care of the collection along with sanitization of all items donated, before safely delivering them to the students.

You can also do monetary donations via SMS, the bank or arrange a cheque collection at your convenience.

Reopenings! Coffee And Tea Traders Are Back In Business

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts