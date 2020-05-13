د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Dubai Twitter Employees Can Work From Home. Forever.

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Twitter was one of the first major companies to implement a work-from-home policy as COVID-19 began to turn lives upside down, and now, two months in, the model could become a long term reality for Twitter employees worldwide.

Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter, told employees on Tuesday that they could continue to work from home. Permanently. Even after lockdown ends.

A rep for the social media platform confirmed as much, stating that the last few months have shown it’s a model that can work, and if employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home, and they want to continue to do so, Twitter will make it happen.

This follows news that Google and Facebook extended work from home policies until the end of the year.

Dorsey added in a later tweet that a number of roles would need to be on site

“A space to watch”. Work from home policies might do a 180 post-COVID

Three major players show they’re keen to make it work

Debates will rage over how this will affect employees

When your parents tell you they’re gonna WFH forever

 

LISTEN: Dubai Parks And Hotel Beaches Are Now Open, Some Outdoor Activities Are Back On

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?