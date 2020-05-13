Dubai Twitter Employees Can Work From Home. Forever.

Twitter was one of the first major companies to implement a work-from-home policy as COVID-19 began to turn lives upside down, and now, two months in, the model could become a long term reality for Twitter employees worldwide.

Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter, told employees on Tuesday that they could continue to work from home. Permanently. Even after lockdown ends.

A rep for the social media platform confirmed as much, stating that the last few months have shown it’s a model that can work, and if employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home, and they want to continue to do so, Twitter will make it happen.

This follows news that Google and Facebook extended work from home policies until the end of the year.

Dorsey added in a later tweet that a number of roles would need to be on site

There are a small number of roles, like our data center folks, that require on site, but otherwise yes! All will be updated distributed. — jack (@jack) May 12, 2020

“A space to watch”. Work from home policies might do a 180 post-COVID

Twitter announcing the option of remote work forever is definitely a bellwether for silicon valley workplace strategies. This will be a space to watch in the coming months. — Aaron Levie (@levie) May 12, 2020

Three major players show they’re keen to make it work

Facebook: work-from-home til 2021

Google: work-from-home til 2021

Twitter: some work-from-home forever Bet these to become precedent-setting decisions that shape how digital companies handle the year. We're all looking for playbooks, & 3 majors just made the first move. — Jack Appleby (@JuiceboxCA) May 12, 2020

Debates will rage over how this will affect employees

twitter said all its employees can work from home forever and some of my coworkers were like "i couldnt do that, i need human interaction" and i cant imagine needing interactions like "wow, traffic was wild this morning, huh?" or "any big plans for the weekend?" in my life — ashley ray (@theashleyray) May 12, 2020

When your parents tell you they’re gonna WFH forever

