WATCH: Dubai Volunteers Hand Out Food Packages To Residents In An Area That’s Been Temporarily Sealed 

As a part of the ‘Your City Needs You’ campaign and the ‘Day for Dubai’ initiative, a number of volunteers were deployed to the Al Ras, Naif area to undertake medical checkups, deliver food and medicines to the individuals residing in the area.

Dubai’s Al Ras area has been closed down for two weeks from Tuesday, March 31 to carry out enhanced sterilisation procedures as directives from Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Thus, generous volunteers from all over Dubai have stepped up to the task at hand and have helped in supplying the residents in the sealed Al Ras area with daily essentials like food and meds, and have kindly conducted medical checkups on the residents as well.