WATCH: Dubai Volunteers Hand Out Food Packages To Residents In An Area That’s Been Temporarily Sealed
As a part of the ‘Your City Needs You’ campaign and the ‘Day for Dubai’ initiative, a number of volunteers were deployed to the Al Ras, Naif area to undertake medical checkups, deliver food and medicines to the individuals residing in the area.
Dubai’s Al Ras area has been closed down for two weeks from Tuesday, March 31 to carry out enhanced sterilisation procedures as directives from Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.
Thus, generous volunteers from all over Dubai have stepped up to the task at hand and have helped in supplying the residents in the sealed Al Ras area with daily essentials like food and meds, and have kindly conducted medical checkups on the residents as well.
These preventive measures are being taken in a bid to contain the spread the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of all Dubai citizens and residents
Government entities and volunteers worked tirelessly to deliver food and medicines to residents in the Naif Road neighbourhood
Non-residents of AL Ras are prohibited from travelling to the area
Moreover, the three metro stations on that side of town (Al Ras, Palm Deira and Baniyas) have been temporarily shut down for two weeks as well.