Dubai Will Support Emirates With Extra Cash Through COVID-19 Crisis
HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai said the UAE renews its commitment to Emirates, which began in the mid-1980s. He vowed the UAE will fully support Emirates at this time, by injecting equity into the company.
Dubai’s Crown Prince added that the airline positioned Dubai as a global travel hub and it maintains strategic value as one of the main pillars of Dubai’s economy.
“Today, we renew our commitment to support a success story that started in the mid-1980s to reach its goal of sitting on the throne of global aviation. The Government of Dubai is committed to fully supporting Emirates at this critical time & will inject equity into the company.”- HH Sheikh Hamdan
Further details about the equity injection will be announced soon
.@Emirates, our national carrier, positioned Dubai as an global travel hub and has great strategic value as one of the main pillars of Dubai's economy, as well as the wider economy of the UAE. We will announce further details about the equity injection and more measures soon. pic.twitter.com/wdcrn2trO9
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 31, 2020