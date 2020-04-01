د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Will Support Emirates With Extra Cash Through COVID-19 Crisis

COVID-19: Dubai will support Emirates with equity amid the pandemic.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai said the UAE renews its commitment to Emirates, which began in the mid-1980s. He vowed the UAE will fully support Emirates at this time, by injecting equity into the company.

Dubai’s Crown Prince added that the airline positioned Dubai as a global travel hub and it maintains strategic value as one of the main pillars of Dubai’s economy.

Dubai will support Emirates through this critical time

Emirates is part of the Dubai success story and is one of the world’s most successful airlines

“Today, we renew our commitment to support a success story that started in the mid-1980s to reach its goal of sitting on the throne of global aviation. The Government of Dubai is committed to fully supporting Emirates at this critical time & will inject equity into the company.”- HH Sheikh Hamdan

Further details about the equity injection will be announced soon

LISTEN: All Schools Will Continue Distance Learning Until The End Of The Academic Year

