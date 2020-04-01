Dubai Will Support Emirates With Extra Cash Through COVID-19 Crisis

COVID-19: Dubai will support Emirates with equity amid the pandemic.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai said the UAE renews its commitment to Emirates, which began in the mid-1980s. He vowed the UAE will fully support Emirates at this time, by injecting equity into the company.

Dubai’s Crown Prince added that the airline positioned Dubai as a global travel hub and it maintains strategic value as one of the main pillars of Dubai’s economy.

Dubai will support Emirates through this critical time